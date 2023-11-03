Harford school system’s Sean Bulson named Maryland Superintendent of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Public Schools’ Superintendent Sean Bulson has been named Maryland Superintendent of the Year by the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association of Maryland.

The honor was announced during a ceremony Thursday in Ocean City at the 2023 Maryland Negotiation Service Conference, an affiliate organization of the organization.

“I am deeply honored to receive this Award,” Bulson said in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication and hard work of the entire Harford County Public Schools community. Together, we are committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed and thrive. I am proud to represent Maryland’s educators, administrators, and, most importantly, our students on their educational journey. I look forward to continuing our work in advancing excellence in education.”

Bulson was selected by previous recipients of the award.

“At a time when being a superintendent has never been more difficult requiring more professional and personal balance, Dr. Bulson embodies that balance,” said Jeffrey A. Lawson, president of the association and superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools. “He is smart, fair, and has the heart to do this work on behalf of the students, staff, families and community of Harford County. PSSAM is honored to have Sean as the Superintendent of the Year.”

As the Maryland winner, Bulson moves forward to compete for the National Superintendent of the Year. That title will be announced in February at the AASA, The School Superintendents Association (formerly the American Association of School Administrators) National Conference on Education in San Diego.

Bulson became HCPS superintendent in July 2018. Although he faced backlash from parents who disagreed with the policies he and the school system implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, the Harford Board of Education renewed his contract in 2022 for another four-year term.

He came to Harford County after leading an initiative to open laboratory schools in the University of North Carolina system to serve students from low-performing schools.

Bulson served as a superintendent for Wilson County Schools in North Carolina from 2011 to 2016. He began his career as a teacher in the Montgomery County Public Schools, where he worked for 16 years.