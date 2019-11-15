“I wish the Ag community still mattered to those in charge with this Board. There are so many Harford County kids who participate with the State Fair, with both 4H and FFA. They are learning valuable lessons and having experiences that cannot be duplicated. It is too difficult to miss school at the beginning of the year in order to still participate with the State Fair when school has already begun... I have four children in the school system now. Next year only three, and those three will all be at the State Fair... We learn by doing, and these kids learn valuable life skills with each Fair and event they participate with. Please don’t take away that opportunity. Keep the start of school until after Labor Day."