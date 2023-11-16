Harford schools’ budget within normal range following first quarter; funds to transfer between projects

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Board of Education approved a plan on Monday that will shift funds around in the school system’s budget to complete structural repairs at Joppatowne High School and implement the Susquehanna Workforce Network career counseling program.

The Joppatowne work, called a column structure project, will address cracks in the concrete retaining wall at the upper corner of the boiler room at the school, according to the Harford County Public Schools planning and construction department. It also will renovate and repair damage where water infiltration was found to have caused steel in the walls to rust and expand.

Advertisement

The school system worked with a structural engineer on the limited renovation project to conduct exploratory work in conjunction with the contractor to prepare repair drawings. After they were developed, a proposal request was issued to the contractors to price the repairs. Funding was secured and work began on July 5.

Once work began, however, the scope of the project expanded to include shoring up the wall and floor covering replacement in the kitchen. Additional rebar and grout were required due to the increased scope. The work was completed on Sept. 12.

Advertisement

Including the career counseling program, the projects will cost $177,922. Funds will be drawn from the Old Havre de Grace High project, which was completed with $71,614 remaining in its budget, according to the school system. A stormwater management project that has not yet begun at Joppatowne High School also has funds available, according to the school system, and $106,308 will be taken for the column structure project.

Approval by the County Council and county executive are not necessary because all the funds are in the site improvement category.

Along with the transfer of funds to the Joppatowne High School column project, the school board approved a transfer of $2,153,398 from instructional salaries to the Susquehanna Workforce Network to comply with state laws.

The Susquehanna Workforce Network, which provides workforce development services to residents and businesses in Harford and Cecil counties, is partnering with the school system to provide career counseling services for all students in grades six through 12.

Initially, as a part of the state Department of Education’s blueprint plan, local school systems were to allocate $62 per student in kindergarten through 12th grade to work with the local workforce development board to implement career counseling for all students in grades six and up. The county school system mistakenly designated the money to hire staff, according to Eric Clark, the school system’s director of budget. The state Board of Education stepped in to make clear the school system needed to transfer the money to Susqehanna Workforce Network.

“Under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future guidelines and funding, career coaching will be provided to middle and high school students enrolled with HCPS,” said Katie Ridgway, the school system’s director of strategic initiatives. "This initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Susquehanna Workforce Network, [Harford Community College], and HCPS, with [the Susquehanna Workforce Network] hiring 12 career coaches to support our students and schools.”

Susquehanna Workforce Network is working with the public schools and Harford Community College to facilitate the plan’s development through its in-school youth program coaching coordinator and program manager, Al Reeves, who serves as the network’s liaison.

Among the 12 career coaches being hired are two Spanish-language coaches.

Advertisement

Superintendent Sean Bulson said the school system hasn’t been provided information on why the money has to be allocated for students in kindergarten through sixth grade if its only going to apply to sixth through 12th graders.

“The superintendents and school districts along with Blueprint coordinators have in writing hundreds of questions that haven’t been answered and that’s one of the things we are hoping to be able to address going into an updated administration,” said Bulson, who stressed the school system will comply with the law.

The school system also presented the school board with its local needs for the fiscal 2025 Capital Improvement Program, with top priorities including facility upgrades to meet Blueprint mandates, technology infrastructure improvements and the education facility program. Also included are requests for replacement buses as well us compliance requirements for security.

With this information, the board can add some of these locally funded projects into the next budget presented to the county executive in December.

The next school board meeting will be Nov. 20.