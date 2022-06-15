Harford County Public Schools marks end of universal meal program, restructures safety and security department

During the Board of Education of Harford County’s meeting on Monday, the board announced that the universal meal program will be coming to an end and security and safety department will be expanding in response to national and local violence related to schools.

The board voted to approve amendments to the fiscal year 2023 unrestricted and restricted capital and food budgets. The unrestricted fund was approved for $579.4 million with amendments. The restricted fund was approved for $49.8 million with amendments.

The restricted budget includes funds based on use and time, so who grants the money gives guidelines on how to use the money, said Eric Clark, the county’s director of budget. If the school system changed how they use any restricted funds, an amendment is required, Clark said.

The capital projects fund was approved for $85.8 million while the food service fund $19.2 million. The capital projects fund has state and local funding to support capital repairs and construction including the Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School replacement project.

The food service fund was reduced by $4 million since the schools are returning to the National School Lunch Program on July 1. Parents/guardians must apply for the free/reduced lunch program for the upcoming school year. There will no longer be universal free breakfast and lunch for all schools, as has been provided the past two years through federal pandemic assistance which ends June 30.

“Everything will be purchased next year unless you qualify for the complete meal,” said Deborah Judd, assistant superintendent of business services.

The also board approved the 2022 educational facilities master plan and comprehensive maintenance plan, which is used to develop and improve the facilities maintenance program.

The school system’s safety and security department will be expanded in response to parent concerns following the school shootings in the nation, the board was informed Monday.

The security department created work groups comprised of various departments including, operations, transportation, risk management, equity and cultural proficiency, building-based administrators, health and wellness, and the Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office, to gather input.

They reviewed the existing critical incident guide for revisions and updates, rather than reviewing any specific critical incidents.

The security department also added additional internal and external departments as stakeholders, including the operational principal advisory group, law enforcement partners, parent advisory council, business advisory committee, superintendent’s student advisory council, teacher leaders, safety and security liaisons, and small groups of members of the board of education.

Stakeholder meetings were completed in March and survey data was collected, which led to its key finding -- the school system needs to get more frequent training to prepare for and prevent critical incidents, said Stacey Gerringer, principal of Abingdon Elementary School and member of the work group.

“Parent/guardian, student, and teacher stakeholder groups recommended more frequent training,”Gerringer said. “Staff who are new to HCPS, and the COVID lockdown, when students and staff were not in schools for a period of time, resulted in students and staff who are unfamiliar with the school buildings and critical incident procedures.”

The security department will be restructured to have two regional school safety liaisons and 20 additional school security liaisons. The restructuring, which takes effect on July 1, will triple the size of the department, said Donoven Brooks, HCPS coordinator of safety and security. Hiring for the new positions will begin this month.

The board will hold its next meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m.