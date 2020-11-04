Aberdeen man allegedly pointed gun at driver in Harford road rage incident; 10 additional firearms seized, police say

An Aberdeen man is being held without bond after he allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver of another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday in Harford County.
Robert Hays Salsbery, 46, of the 200 block of Schmechel Street, faces two counts each of of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, as well as other firearms-related charges. He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center, with a bail review hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Salsbery.
A woman and her passenger were traveling in an orange Volkswagon along Route 40 near Joppa Farm Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday when she swerved to avoid a pothole and subsequently cut off Salsbery, driving a white Chevrolet Equinox, in the process, according to Maryland State Police, which is investigating the incident.
Salsbery pulled up next to the woman’s car and pointed a handgun and her and her passenger, police said, before speeding off.
The woman contacted police, who later located Salsbery at Route 40 and Edgewood Road, where troopers placed him under arrest.
A Ruger .380-caliber handgun was found inside Salsbery’s vehicle, police said.
After obtaining a warrant, troopers from the Bel Air barrack along with the firearms enforcement, gang and narcotics units of state police, searched Salsbery’s home in Aberdeen, where they discovered and seized 10 additional firearms.
“This case highlights the Maryland State Police’s mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland,” according to a news release from police. “The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence.”