Harford County remembers fallen deputies six years after line-of-duty deaths

By
The Aegis
Feb 10, 2022 6:00 PM

The Harford County flag flew at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on a windy Thursday in memory of two Harford County sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2016.

The county held it’s sixth annual memorial service Thursday in honor of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who were fatally shot after responding to a call from a citizen regarding a suspicious person inside the Panera Bread restaurant in Abindgon. Dailey was shot by the suspect as he spoke with him, while Logsdon died after a shootout with the suspect.

Members of the community gathered with county employees for a ceremony in front of the county government building in Bel Air. County Executive Barry Glassman asked the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to sound its siren at noon to initiate a countywide moment of silence.

“That was a cold, cold day in Harford County six years ago,” Glassman said, adding that it was one of the most tragic days of his administration. ‘It’s important to remember Pat and Mark today. We told them we’d never forget.”

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler thanked Glassman for the annual recognition ceremony, saying he had promised that the fallen deputies would never be forgotten. He also thanked Glassman for his continued support of his officers “since that horrific day.”

“This is why we’re delighted to serve, because we have the support of the wonderful men and women of such a wonderful county,” Gahler said.

Glassman said the memorial was an opportunity to remember other public servants who’ve lost their lives in the past year, “as we’ve seen an increase in violence against public safety officers.”

He then called the names of Baltimore Police Lt. Keona Holley, who was gunned down in her patrol car in January; Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Lt. Kelsey Sadler, who were memorialized last week at a service attended by thousands, including Glassman; and Darlington Volunteer Fire Company paramedic Wayne Fisher, who died while on duty last Sunday.

The county’s administrative office will be illuminated with blue lights in support of all law enforcement.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, left, and County Executive Barry Glassman place a memorial wreath honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2016. The two were part of a brief ceremony at the Harford County Goverment Office Building in Bel Air Thursday.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, left, and County Executive Barry Glassman place a memorial wreath honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2016. The two were part of a brief ceremony at the Harford County Goverment Office Building in Bel Air Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
A memorial wreath sits in front of a line of flags during the brief ceremony in front of the Harford County Government Office Building in Bel Air on Thursday. The ceremony honored two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago.
A memorial wreath sits in front of a line of flags during the brief ceremony in front of the Harford County Government Office Building in Bel Air on Thursday. The ceremony honored two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
A Harford County Sheriff's Office flag flies at half staff Thursday over the memorial at the Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon honoring Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago.
A Harford County Sheriff's Office flag flies at half staff Thursday over the memorial at the Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon honoring Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler bows his head during a moment of silence at a brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler bows his head during a moment of silence at a brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bel Air High School student Nicholas Habel plays Taps during the brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Bel Air High School student Nicholas Habel plays Taps during the brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Rick Ayers bows his head during a moment of silence at a brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Harford County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Rick Ayers bows his head during a moment of silence at a brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Director of Emergency Services, and former deputy Eddie Hopkins bows his head during a moment of silence at a brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Harford County Director of Emergency Services, and former deputy Eddie Hopkins bows his head during a moment of silence at a brief ceremony honoring the two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10 2016. The ceremony was held at the Harford County Government Office building in Bel Air, Maryland, Thursday, February 10, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
