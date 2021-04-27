Harford schools redistricting protest | PHOTOS

A group of parents and students gathered outside the Harford County Public Schools A.A. Roberty building before the school board meeting Monday, April 26, 2021, to protest the Harford County schools redistricting plans.
A large group of families and students gather outside the Harford County Public Schools A. A. Roberty building to protest the Harford County schools redistricting plans before the School Board meeting Monday April 26, 2021.
Friends Alexander Moskes, left, and Will Yocum work together to cary their sign as they join the group making their way to the Harford County Public Schools A. A. Roberty building in Bel AIr to protest the Harford County schools redistricting plans before the School Board meeting Monday April 26, 2021.
Georgia McGinnis checks a few additions to her sign as she joins the group of families and students as they gather outside the Harford County Public Schools A. A. Roberty building to protest the Harford County schools redistricting plans before the School Board meeting Monday April 26, 2021.
Gavin Fawkes, front, joins the group of families and students as they gather at the Harford County Public Schools A. A. Roberty building protesting the Harford County schools redistricting plans Monday April 26, 2021.
Suzy Singleton, left, and Kristy Presberry lead a large group of families and students as they make their way to the Harford County Public Schools A. A. Roberty building to protest the Harford County schools redistricting plans before the School Board meeting Monday April 26, 2021.
