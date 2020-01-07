Former Baltimore Ravens players, mascot Poe, the team’s cheerleaders and pep band, and a few “Super Fans,” will join Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and others in downtown Bel Air Friday for a rally ahead of team’s playoff game.
The Harford County Rally for the Ravens will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at the corner of Main Street and Churchville Road — the parking lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s Bar and Restaurant. The event is organized by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance.
The event will feature Edwin Mulitalo and Chris McAlister from the Ravens' 2000 Super Bowl team. The Bel Air High School marching band and the Joppatowne High School cheerleaders will also participate in the festivities.
Keith Mills will serve as the master of ceremonies and more than a dozen Baltimore Ravens’ Super Fans, including Capt. Dee-Fense, Major Offense, Fired Up and others have been confirmed to participate.
The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with a 14-2 record, earning home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the frontwinner to win the league's MVP award, led the most prolific offense in the team's history.
On Saturday, the team will host the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.