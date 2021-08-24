Harford Health Department offering low-cost rabies vaccinations for World Rabies Day in September

The Harford County Health Department is partnering with 4 Paws Spa and Training Center to offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic in support of World Rabies Day.
World Rabies Day, recognized each September, is a global health observance which began in 2007 to raise awareness about rabies and bring together partners to enhance prevention and control efforts worldwide, according to a news release from the health department. As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “While rabies is a 100% preventable disease, more than 59,000 people die from the disease around the world each year. World Rabies Day is an opportunity to reflect on our efforts to control this deadly disease and remind ourselves that the fight is not yet over.”
The Harford County Health Department will conduct a clinic on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the 4 Paws Spa and Training Center located at 121-A Industry Lane in Forest Hill. Veterinarians will vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets for $8 per animal. Advance online registration is required and each animal must be registered individually at www.harfordcountyhealth.com/2021-world-rabies-day-rabies-vaccination-clinics/.
“We are happy to continue this important partnership with 4 Paws Spa and Training Center and its owner, Robin Greenwood,” said Dan Driscoll, program manager of the the health department’s community hygiene program, in a statement. “Without their cooperation and support, this very successful annual event would not be possible.”
For more information about this event or topic, visit www.harfordcountyhealth.com, or contact the Harford County Health Department’s Community Hygiene Program at 410-877-2321.