Purim Carnival at Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace

Sarah O'Donnell, principal of Temple Adas Shalom's Kehillah MAGNET Religious School, poses as Queen Esther. O'Donnell organized the Purim carnival to raise funds for the school. (Mike Goldman/One Rock Event Group)

Jews around the world celebrated Purim this week, which began at sundown Monday and ended at sundown on Tuesday. The holiday is often celebrated with carnivals or festivals and guests in costumes.

To celebrate, Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace held a Purim Carnival on Feb. 25 that was open to the community.

“Purim carnivals are a pretty common practice among modern Jews, because lavish celebrations are a mitzvah on this holiday,” said Ashira Quabili from Temple Adas Shalom. “The story told in the Megillah (Scroll) of Esther, recounts the evil plot of the Persian King’s advisor, Haman, to destroy the Jews; and how a beautiful Jewess turned queen, Esther, turned that plot on its head through bravery and a series of lavish celebrations she prepared to win the King’s favor.”