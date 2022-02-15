Five finalists named for 2022 Harford County Teacher of the Year

The five finalists for the 2022 Harford County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year award were named in part for their work in their schools and in their communities.
The Teacher of the Year Judging Committee reviewed and scored all nomination packets. Then, the judges determined a pool of candidates to interview with a panel of seven judges. After the interviews, the judges narrowed it down to five candidates.
Here are the five finalists:
Rebecca Gault, Bel Air High School, English teacher
Dr. Rebecca Gault has been an educator for 31 years in Harford County. She is a ninth-grade English teacher at Bel Air High School. Nationally board-certified, she’s served as department chair, school improvement facilitator and professional development school coordinator at her current school.
Gault was inducted into the National Teaching Hall of Fame and has written several books for teachers. She’s also presented at the state and national levels.
Gault created the Kindness Project, integrating students’ lives with community service and the curriculum.
Ashley Gereli, Churchville Elementary School, special education teacher
Ashley Gereli was educated in Harford County Public Schools. She graduated from the Teaching Academy of Maryland Program at C. Milton Wright High in 2012.
Gereli studied elementary education, special education and psychology at Harford Community College and earned an associate’s degree in 2014. She completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education at Towson University in 2016.
Currently, Gereli is a sixth-year special education teacher at Churchville Elementary School. She is a member of many leadership teams at the school, serves as a ClubHOUSE Leader, and was nominated by her colleagues for the 2021-22 Harford County Education Foundation Everyday Hero award.
Elizabeth Nemeth, Havre de Grace Middle School, social science teacher
Elizabeth Nemeth has been a seventh-grade social science teacher at Havre de Grace Middle School for 14 years.
Nemeth received her bachelor’s degree in education from Radford University, and a master’s degree in administration and supervision in changing populations from Notre Dame of Maryland University.
Nemeth serves as department chair and Student Government Association adviser and writes social science curriculum for the school.
Cybil Rohner, Fallston Middle School, mathematics teacher
Cybil Rohner has been teachingsixth-grade math at for 16 years Fallston Middle School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from New York University and a master’s degree in teaching from Towson University.
Rohner is a national, board-certified teacher in early adolescence mathematics and was a 2018 recipient of the Harford County Educational Foundation Everyday Hero Award. She volunteers in her community as the president of Fallston Soccer, a program serving over 1,200 children.
Amy Wolff, Swan Creek School, reading specialist
Amy Wolff has served Harford County Public Schools as a reading specialist, classroom teacher and special educator. Amy is anational, board-certified educator in early/middle childhood literacy. She has a master’s of education in reading and has completed graduate course work in educational leadership, environmental literacy and STEM.
Wolff is on the school system’s Elementary Science Curriculum Writing Team. She volunteers on the Environmental Literacy Framework Development Group and serves the Maryland State Department of Education as a Presidential Award reviewer. Also, she volunteers in the community as a Harford County watershed steward.
Harford County Public Schools will announce the winner in a virtual celebration on April 12, but all finalists will be receiving gifts donated by Harford County businesses.