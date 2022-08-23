Right-wing action group blasts Harford County school board plans for limiting public comment periods

In a contentious meeting Monday night that lasted nearly five hours, the Board of Education of Harford County discussed revisions to its public comment and public hearing policy.

The meeting opened with the board members explaining the process used to make changes to the public comment and hearing policy.

Advertisement

.

Work groups established by Harford County Public Schools General Counsel Kimberly Neal examined the best practices of other school systems in Maryland as well as those of other noneducational boards and councils to establish guidelines for making policy revisions.

Advertisement

Following workgroup recommendations to the board July 18, the proposed public comment and hearing policy revisions were posted for public input.

The board reviewed about 50 responses from the public, some of which were duplicates, according to agenda documents.

Some of the responses, however, were focused on the policy being replaced, said board member David Bauer.

As Board of Education President Rachel Gauthier explained, the proposed policy will limit the public comment section to a total of 45 minutes and a maximum of 15 speakers. Those who request to speak must adhere to agenda items.

Requests for public comment will be numbered in a tracking system. If more than 15 requests to provide public comment during a meeting are received, the board’s administrative support coordinator will randomly select 15 people to comment using the numbered tracking system, Gauthier said.

Advertisement

The board also reserves the right to select up to five alternates who may provide public comment in the event that an individual or group selected declines the opportunity or fails to appear in person or virtually at the board meeting.

After the board reviewed the proposed policy, the meeting was opened for the evening’s public comment section. A packed audience leveled a swift backlash against the policy, with objections coming from members running for Board of Education seats to members of Harford County’s branch of the national right-wing action group Moms for Liberty.

Advertisement

Suzie Scott, president of the Harford County chapter of the nonprofit Moms for Liberty, told the board why her group is important and how they will be hearing more from them going forward. After her time on the podium, she received loud applause from the crowd.

“Why do we need Moms for Liberty in Harford County? Because Moms for Liberty act as watchdogs for local boards of education,” Scott said. “Parents and grandparents have realized that if we remain silent anymore we are going to lose our children and our republic. We are just getting started.”

Melissa Hahn, who is running for a seat on the Board of Education in this years election, came to the podium and mentioned that the 45 minute time frame for 15 speakers is not enough for everyone in the community to voice their concerns.

“By limiting the number of speakers to 15, the board is restricting the voice of the community as a whole and minimizing the concerns of the constituents,” Hahn said. “Each person has an equal right to speak on their concerns, and you have a responsibility as the Board of Education to listen to those concerns.”

Advertisement

Brenda Patrick, vice chair for Harford’s chapter of Moms for Liberty, said the board is working to change the public comment policy at a time it is trying to implement a new health curriculum.

“Now, all of a sudden during the most pivotal point in our education system’s history, you propose to make changes to the public comments,” Patrick said. “Limiting the number of people, limiting the topics we speak on, and having to sign by a certain time. I almost didn’t speak tonight. Thank God that it wasn’t in place tonight.”

One resident suggested pushing back the decision on the proposed public comment policy until the next election.

“I am just kind of wondering why this can’t be kicked down the road until the next election,” said Benjamin Heiser. “Why not wait until the next board if it is that big of an issue?”

Heiser also mentioned how Anne Arundel Public Schools did something similar with its public comments section by limiting it to 10 speakers. This only allowed the teachers union more access than anyone and shut out the Moms for Liberty action group, he said.

Board members debated for over an hour on additional amendments based on the evening’s comments before arriving at the final version.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, another 30-day window for public comment opened on the board’s proposed policy.

In other action, the board also approved changes to the school system’s athletic program, adding indoor track and keeping winter cheerleading.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Advertisement

The next Board of Education meeting is Sep. 12.