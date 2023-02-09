Harford County Public Schools name teacher of the year nominees from each school

The Harford County Public Schools Office of Organizational Development, together with the Office of Communications and Family Outreach, has announced the 54 nominees for 2023 county school system’s Teacher of the Year honor.

The finalists will be announced in late February.

Aberdeen Middle School: Michele C. Barrie

Aberdeen High School: Heather M. Runkle-Smith

Abingdon Elementary School: Lauren J. Stern

Bakerfield Elementary School: Julia R. Elloff

Bel Air Elementary School: Kelly B. Murray

Bel Air Middle School: Patrick L. Sears

Bel Air High School: Joshua D. Weeks

C. Milton Wright High School: Michael P. Brogley

Church Creek Elementary School: Danielle T. Taylor

Churchville Elementary School: Alyssa N. Schiller

Darlington Elementary School: Kathryn M. Blaney

Deerfield Elementary School: Leighla Chanel E. Roper

Dublin Elementary School: Lisa E. Scherba

Edgewood Elementary School: Ashley M. Hagner

Edgewood Middle School: Amber M. Johnson

Edgewood High School: Susan E. Hoy

Emmorton Elementary School: Marcia L. Sprouse

Fallston Middle School: Danielle N. Solomon

Fallston High School: Patrick W. Clark

Forest Hill Elementary School: Amy C. Harbaugh

Forest Lakes Elementary School: Wendy A. Jett

Fountain Green Elementary School: Erin A. Emerick

George D. Lisby Elementary School at Hillsdale: Sarah E. Pielli

Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School: Rebeccah L. Haynes

Harford Academy: Bianca M. Granese

Harford Technical High School: Deanna D. Koester

Havre de Grace Elementary School: Lauren S. Burton

Havre de Grace Middle School: Katelynn N. Ruby-Leftridge

Havre de Grace High School: Karen A. Gonano-Martin

Hickory Elementary School: Emily A. Crocker

Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School: Beth A. Moore

Jarrettsville Elementary School: Traci L. Frey

Joppatowne Elementary School: Jessica C. Cutchin

Joppatowne High School: Ciera S. Christian-Mitchell

Magnolia Elementary School: Jocelyn M. Stinebaugh

Magnolia Middle School: Florence V. Michel

Meadowvale Elementary School: Candice N. Roden

Norrisville Elementary School: Sarah J. Cupp

North Bend Elementary School : Dawn H. McKinney

North Harford Elementary School: Emily M. Bridges

North Harford Middle School: Catherine W. Smith

North Harford High School: Christine Jestel

Old Post Elementary School: Kelsey R. Clayton

Patterson Mill Middle School: Jessica A. McAllister

Patterson Mill High School: Heather T. Consla

Prospect Mill Elementary School: Kerry B. Heimerl

Red Pump Elementary School: Kelly A. Hennick

Ring Factory Elementary School: Melissa M. Haberer

Riverside Elementary School: Jolene M. Collins

Roye-Williams Elementary School: Olivia M. Kalmanovich

Southampton Middle School: Justine M. Teigue

Swan Creek School: Bridget A. Wilson

William S. James Elementary School: Nicolette C. Rice

Youth’s Benefit Elementary School: Katherine M. Brenner