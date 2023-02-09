Harford County Public Schools name teacher of the year nominees from each school

The Harford County Public Schools Office of Organizational Development, together with the Office of Communications and Family Outreach, has announced the 54 nominees for 2023 county school system’s Teacher of the Year honor.
The finalists will be announced in late February.
Aberdeen Middle School: Michele C. Barrie
Aberdeen High School: Heather M. Runkle-Smith
Abingdon Elementary School: Lauren J. Stern
Bakerfield Elementary School: Julia R. Elloff
Bel Air Elementary School: Kelly B. Murray
Bel Air Middle School: Patrick L. Sears
Bel Air High School: Joshua D. Weeks
C. Milton Wright High School: Michael P. Brogley
Church Creek Elementary School: Danielle T. Taylor
Churchville Elementary School: Alyssa N. Schiller
Darlington Elementary School: Kathryn M. Blaney
Deerfield Elementary School: Leighla Chanel E. Roper
Dublin Elementary School: Lisa E. Scherba
Edgewood Elementary School: Ashley M. Hagner
Edgewood Middle School: Amber M. Johnson
Edgewood High School: Susan E. Hoy
Emmorton Elementary School: Marcia L. Sprouse
Fallston Middle School: Danielle N. Solomon
Fallston High School: Patrick W. Clark
Forest Hill Elementary School: Amy C. Harbaugh
Forest Lakes Elementary School: Wendy A. Jett
Fountain Green Elementary School: Erin A. Emerick
George D. Lisby Elementary School at Hillsdale: Sarah E. Pielli
Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School: Rebeccah L. Haynes
Harford Academy: Bianca M. Granese
Harford Technical High School: Deanna D. Koester
Havre de Grace Elementary School: Lauren S. Burton
Havre de Grace Middle School: Katelynn N. Ruby-Leftridge
Havre de Grace High School: Karen A. Gonano-Martin
Hickory Elementary School: Emily A. Crocker
Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School: Beth A. Moore
Jarrettsville Elementary School: Traci L. Frey
Joppatowne Elementary School: Jessica C. Cutchin
Joppatowne High School: Ciera S. Christian-Mitchell
Magnolia Elementary School: Jocelyn M. Stinebaugh
Magnolia Middle School: Florence V. Michel
Meadowvale Elementary School: Candice N. Roden
Norrisville Elementary School: Sarah J. Cupp
North Bend Elementary School : Dawn H. McKinney
North Harford Elementary School: Emily M. Bridges
North Harford Middle School: Catherine W. Smith
North Harford High School: Christine Jestel
Old Post Elementary School: Kelsey R. Clayton
Patterson Mill Middle School: Jessica A. McAllister
Patterson Mill High School: Heather T. Consla
Prospect Mill Elementary School: Kerry B. Heimerl
Red Pump Elementary School: Kelly A. Hennick
Ring Factory Elementary School: Melissa M. Haberer
Riverside Elementary School: Jolene M. Collins
Roye-Williams Elementary School: Olivia M. Kalmanovich
Southampton Middle School: Justine M. Teigue
Swan Creek School: Bridget A. Wilson
William S. James Elementary School: Nicolette C. Rice
Youth’s Benefit Elementary School: Katherine M. Brenner