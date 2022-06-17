Video of Harford County public school teacher waving pride flag triggers social media backlash

A Harford County Public Schools teacher said she is being harassed on social media over a viral video showing her waving a pride flag in the school’s hallway.

“I’m terribly upset,” said Kathleen Johnston, a teacher at Fallston Middle School. “I’m feeling extremely overwhelmed.”

Johnston, who has taught for 22 years, is the health teacher and adviser for the school’s Gay Straight Student Alliance Club, which has chapters in the public middle and high schools.

“I have worked very hard to establish a meaningful reputation in the Fallston area, and this is belittling,” she said.

Fallston middle school...health teacher parading the halls in the morning with her pride flag. Political and religious views are permitted unless they are right wing or Christianity. WAKE UP PEOPLE. Posted by Karen Strack Nicholson on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The four-second video has had more than 20,000 views on a single Facebook post and has been reposted multiple times on various social media platforms with thousands of views and hundreds of comments, some of which have left her and her family fearing for their safety.

“The harassment has affected me in a negative way,” she said.

Johnston said she was waving what is called a rainbow dance fan, in a hall during the homeroom period on June 6 when a student recorded her on his phone without her knowledge and posted it online.

“I am a cooky, fun teacher who likes to dance around the hallway and have a great time,” Johnston said.

Johnston said she got the flag at a yard sale on June 4. The item was gifted to her by a queer couple when she shared with them about the club. Since June is Pride Month, a nationally recognized celebration of members of the LGBTQ+ community, Johnston said she decided to bring it to school.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, the backlash has picked up in intensity. Parents, current and former students and candidates for local public office have been vocal about their dismay over Johnston’s actions.

“I find it very upsetting that we are sexualizing middle school children,” said Kayla Mariskanish, a candidate for the Harford Board of Education, in a Facebook post responding to the video. “This is not only a distraction from academic [work], but it is completely inappropriate for children. We do not need to celebrate sexuality with children as young as sixth grade.”

Mariskanish did not respond to a request for further comment.

“How about teaching and leaving your personal agenda at home?” said George Langley on one Facebook post in response to the video, which echoed the responses of those who oppose gender studies in the schools.

In response, members of the educational community are standing with Johnston.

“This educator is being subjected to a type of bullying that we would never condone among our students,” said Chrystie Crawford-Smick, president of the Harford County Education Association, the teachers’ union for county public schools. “It’s disappointing to see some candidates for political office try to score political points by stoking division rather [than] focusing on the issues that really matter to our schools, like school safety, increasing mental heath services, and attracting and retaining high quality educators.

“This type of behavior and the continued attacks on public education are one of the primary reasons educators are leaving the profession, and we’re seeing staffing shortages that negatively impact our students. We don’t always have to agree, but it’s important that adults model appropriate behavior, inclusivity and conflict resolution techniques. Our children are watching.”

Johnston, a married mother of four and devout Catholic, said she was asked by her LGBTQ+ students a few years ago to become adviser for the club, which was approved by the principal and the school system.

“I’m a very inclusive, welcoming person,” Johnston said. “My students see me as an ally, someone they can trust and open up to. Let’s be clear: They weren’t getting [the support] in their homes.”

“It is so important for them to have access to someone who is an ally to them and someone who can help them when another isn’t an ally, “said Claire McCarthy, a student at Fallston High School, in response to the video of Johnston. “They need that person who is there for them. I don’t believe someone should be shamed for being that person.”

Calls for Johnston to be fired and lose her pension have been mixed in with comments questioning her sexuality and calling her a pedophile, which Johnston said “is slander on my good reputation.”

Although Johnston has not received a direct threat, some posts have been “scary,” she said.

“One comment said, ‘Two words: target practice,’” she recalled.

On Wednesday, the next to last day of school, Johnston was informed by the teachers’ union that photos of her children were circulating on social media, including a story posted several years ago by Baltimore County Public Schools about her youngest son, who has a heart condition. The comments on these posts were “concerning,” too, Johnston said.

Johnston told her principal, assistant principal and school resource officer, who advised the Baltimore County resident to go home and notify the local police.

Johnston was sent home from school Wednesday and did not return to school Thursday. She said her husband picked up their children from the bus stop on Wednesday and the family is in seclusion.

“We are especially grateful for our straight allies who offer us support, at personal and professional risk,” said Sue Knause, president of Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride. “They demonstrate the essence of Judeo/Christian principles to love one another - no matter who they are or who they love.”

“In a country where LGBTQ+ students are four times more likely to commit suicide, it is necessary to draw attention to the need for the support provided by this teacher [Johnston] and others like her, to shine a light on the kind of bigotry and threats she and many in our community face,” Knause said.

Johnston said school officials have been very supportive. Considering the backlash to the video, a citizen asked at the meeting Monday of the Harford Board of Education: How does Harford County Public Schools react when a teacher is bullied?

“The Board of Education and HCPS leaders take bullying and harassment of anyone in our school system very seriously,” said Jillian Lader, manager of communications for Harford County Public Schools, in an email. “The board utilizes the Employee Support Procedure to support staff, and, with union collaboration, protect HCPS staff as needed in various situations.”

Despite the social media attacks, Johnston said she’s looking forward to returning to school in the fall.

“I’m definitely going to show up,” Johnston said. “My students need me. What concerns me is that there’s a large possibility that my LGBTQ+ students are living in homes with homophobia and racism. There’s so many kids who need a safe place and a safe person in their lives.”

