Democrat Mary-Dulany James takes lead in race for District 34′s state senate seat over Republican Christian Miele

After the third day of Harford County Board of Elections ballot canvassing, former Harford delegate Mary-Dulany James, a Democrat, is now leading former Baltimore County delegate Christian Miele, a Republican, in the race for District 34′s seat in the state Senate.

Up to this point, Miele led in the race, but James has jumped into the lead by a mere 103 votes, with 50% of the total vote to Miele’s 49.7%.

Advertisement

If James wins, she will flip the seat currently held by Republican Bob Cassilly, who will be the next Harford County executive.

“With races throughout the county tightening, it really does remind us that every vote matters,” Miele wrote in an email. “As we await the final results, I’d like to commend the Harford County Board of Elections for the professional, fair and careful manner in which they have conducted this process.”

Advertisement

James has not responded to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, the Board of Elections counted 3,000 mail-in ballots and 1,279 provisional ballots, according to elections director Stephanie Taylor. She said there were a little over 2,000 mail-in and 300 provisional ballots left to count Friday, the final day of canvassing.

Miele led James in the Election Day numbers, with 55.4% of the total 25,604 votes cast. James has caught up in the mail-in and provisional ballot counts; she has 67.5% of the 6,261 mail-in votes counted and 64.7% of the provisional votes.

In the county’s other tight race, Democrat Jacob Bennett is closing in on Republican incumbent County Council member Curtis Beulah in the race for District F’s council seat. Bennett is now only 68 votes behind Beulah.

Beulah has 47.5% of the vote, while Bennett has 47.1%. Similar to the District 34 state senate race, Beulah, the Republican, led on Election Day, but Bennett has caught up with leads in the mail-in and provisional ballot counts.

Other races remain largely unchanged: Cassilly maintains his lead for county executive over Democrat Blane H. Miller, III with 64.6% of the vote.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

While Beulah’s race remains up in the air, the other two incumbent County Council members seeking re-election maintain leads in their races. Republican council President Patrick Vincenti leads over Democrat Wini Roche with 61.3% of the vote, and Republican District C council member Tony Giangiordano leads over Democrat Evan Schaule with 64.6% of the vote.

Former County Council member Dion Guthrie is leading his race to get back on the council and is the only Democrat leading in a council race at the moment. He has 56.6% of the vote over Republican David Woods.

Advertisement

The remaining three council races are led by Republicans: Aaron Penman ran unopposed in District B; former county clerk of the Circuit Court James Reilly leads in District D with 76.1% of the vote over Democrat Jean Salvatore; and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles leads in District E with 58% of the vote over Democrat Rachel Gauthier.

Other county races are also led by Republicans. Alison Healey ran unopposed for state’s attorney, as did incumbent Sheriff Jeff Gahler in his re-election race. Michelle Karczeski leads Democrat Barbara Osborn Kreamer in the race for clerk of the circuit court with 63.7% of the vote. And incumbent register of wills Derek Hopkins leads his race for re-election over Democrat Jo Wanda Strickland Lucas.

While the District 34 state senate race is still close, the other Harford state Senate seats have been long decided. Republican state Sens. J.B. Jennings, of District 7, and Jason Gallion, of District 35, both ran unopposed in the general election.

In District 34A’s race for its two seats in the House of Delegates, Democrats Andre Johnson, of the Harford County Council, and Steve Johnson, the incumbent delegate, lead with 29.3% and 26.1% of the vote over Republicans Glen Glass and Teresa Walter, who have 23.8% and 20.5% of the vote.

Republican incumbents lead in the remaining Harford races for the House of Delegates. Del. Lauren Arikan leads over Democrat Medford Campbell, III with 67.9% of the vote for the District 7B seat. Del. Susan McComas leads over Democrat Gillian Miller with 61.4% of the vote in District 34B. And, Dels. Mike Griffith and Teresa Reilly ran unopposed for the two seats in District 35A.