Harford voters encouraged to cast ballots by mail in June 2 primary; in-person voting available at McFaul Center

Harford County elections officials have sent 144,269 mail-in ballots to registered Democrats and Republicans, and one in-person voting center has been established at the McFaul Activities Center in Bel Air. The voting center, which will be open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. on Election Day, is meant for those who need assistance with filling out their ballots, such as people with hearing or visual challenges, or those who cannot get to one of two drop boxes.