Police agencies in Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace selling patches to promote autism awareness in April

Aberdeen Police, Bel Air Police and Havre de Grace Police each created a patch, similar to ones police officers in those municipalities wear on their uniform sleeves, but featuring the multicolored puzzle pieces that have become a symbol of autism awareness. The Autism Society of America, which created the puzzle piece ribbon in 1999, has stated that “the puzzle piece pattern reflects the complexity of the autism spectrum. The different colors and shapes represent the diversity of the people and families living with the condition.”