Harford County Council looking to fill police accountability board opening

The Harford County Council is seeking a volunteer to fill an opening on the county’s police accountability board.

The purpose of the board is to examine citizen complaints of police misconduct and forward them to law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Members of the board must be at least 21 years old, live in Harford County and a legal U.S. resident, according to a county news release. Active law enforcement officers are not eligible to apply.

The opening will fill the spot of Jarrettsville resident Sean Jackson, said fellow board member and Havre de Grace City Council member Vicki Jones. The new board member would join Jones on the board alongside John Landbeck, Jr., Alison Imhoff and John McCoy, all of whom were appointed to the board by former county executive Barry Glassman.

Members should have experience in relevant areas such as civil rights, law enforcement, policing standards and criminology, among others.

Applicants must submit a letter explaining their interest in serving on the board and their relevant experience.

Applications are due Oct. 10. The application can be found on the County Council website, harfordcountymd.gov, or a paper copy can be requested by calling 410-638-3343.

Council administrator Mylia Dixon can provide more information on the opening via email: mdixon@harfordcountycouncil.com.

The state-mandated board was established by the council in June 2022. Oversight of the board was transferred from Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly’s office to the County Council via council legislation passed in March.