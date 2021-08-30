Maryland Center for the Art’s seventh annual Harford County Plein Air painting festival coming in September

Works will be exhibited and available for sale at a free exhibition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.18, in the Bel Air Armory. The Liriodendron Mansion will also host a limited exhibition of works from the festival on Wednesdays, Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 6, 13 and 20 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. All paintings will be available for purchase virtually on the Maryland Center for the Arts website from Sept. 19 through Nov. 20.