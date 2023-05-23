Patterson Mill Middle School Ghost Day

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Approximately 400 students participated in the Patterson Mill Middle School’s 7th Annual Ghost Day at the school on Thursday, May 18.

The day of awareness, sponsored by the school’s S.A.D.D. club (Students Against Destructive Decisions) has students “die” in the morning by a destructive decision, during which they wear a different sign around their neck sharing how they died. The goal is not to talk all day to spread awareness of destructive decisions.

Advertisement

A group of Patterson Mill High School volunteer students from the wrestling program and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes helped with the event. “Thank you to the [Harford County] Office of Drug Control Policy for always supporting our events to help make events like this happen,” said Ryan Arist, organizer and Patterson Mill Middle/High School health education teacher.