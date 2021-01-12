Harford parents, students demand schools reopen; superintendent stresses need to follow state guidance

About 140 parents and children gathered in front of the Harford County Public Schools headquarters in frigid temperatures Monday night, imploring HCPS officials to reopen schools that have been closed for in-person instruction for much of the first semester of the school year, a trend that continues at the start of the second semester.
Changes could be coming in the next few months as vaccines are distributed to school system employees and the state potentially revises its guidance on how schools should operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of those details still need to be worked out, though, which effects exactly when students can exchange virtual learning for in-person classes, according to Superintendent Sean Bulson.
Bulson noted, in his comments to the Board of Education on Monday, suggestions from some members of the community that he and his staff do not have a plan to go back to in-person learning.
“I would argue that we do have a plan to return in person,” he said. “The trouble is, we don’t have a schedule because dates really are immaterial in the face of COVID.”
Those who gathered for the protest outside HCPS headquarters in Bel Air expressed an eagerness to return to school, citing the negative effect remote online learning has had on students isolated from their peers and teachers.
“I just assumed that they would have gotten back on track by this point,” parent Maureen Saei, of Bel Air, said.
Saei has two sons in HCPS, one in kindergarten and another in the fifth grade at Prospect Mill Elementary School.
Her younger son was with her among the crowd of people who gathered in front of the Courtland Place entrance of the A.A. Roberty Building as darkness fell, about an hour before the start of the Board of Education meeting that evening. The group held signs and a large banner stating “Open Now.”
The group later walked around the building, chanting “open our schools” as the board meeting started.
Schools were open briefly at the elementary level in late October and early November as students attended classes in a hybrid format — in school one day a week and learning online the rest of the time. Once the county and state’s COVID-19 metrics spiked in early November, however, Superintendent Sean Bulson and the school board opted to move to all-virtual instruction.
Saei recalled her kindergartner son’s reaction when he did hybrid learning, including riding the school bus for the first time this year.
“He came home and he said, ‘I loved it!’” she said.
Saei said her son’s teachers have been “phenomenal” during virtual learning, but the kindergartner “doesn’t have the attention span to sit and focus” on his lessons while online.
“They need to be there [in school],” she said. “They need to have interaction with the other kids and direct learning from their teacher.”
Battery-operated candles were placed in paper bags and lined up along the sidewalk and the ramp leading to the building entrance. Children’s first names and their grades had been written on the bags.
The roughly 200 luminaries were meant to symbolize “the students that are suffering from virtual learning and want to be back in schools,” said Forest Hill resident Kayla Mariskanish, a parent of two HCPS students and an admin for the Reopen Harford County Schools page on Facebook.
She noted the turnout Monday was the largest attendance for a protest organized through the Reopen page.
“I’m glad they’re all supporting each other and supporting our cause, to help us to get the BOE to change their mind,” Mariskanish said.
She has a son in kindergarten at Forest Lakes Elementary School and a daughter in seventh grade at Bel Air Middle School. She and her husband work full time outside of the home, so they can only work with their son on his assignments after dinner or before bed.
“That’s the only schooling he gets,” Mariskanish said, noting her daughter is “doing okay” with virtual learning as her grandmother can be with her during the day to help with schoolwork.
She wants the superintendent to develop a plan to send children back to school, and give parents the option of in-person or virtual classes.
“I just want the choice — the choice — to send my kids back,” Mariskanish said.
Pylesville resident Jen Conklin attended with her daughter, Evie, who is in a private pre-kindegarten program, as well as her father and sister. She has a stepson who is in second grade in Carroll County Public Schools and a son who is in fifth grade at HCPS.
Conklin described how her fifth-grade son is struggling with isolation from other students, as well as “really poor” internet access at home, which makes it difficult for him to participate in class.
Denise Hite, Conklin’s sister, described how her nephew has changed during virtual learning, saying that “it is scary and it’s sad.”
“You can see him, just like a turtle, withdrawing into his shell,” said Hite, who has been helping her nephew with his schoolwork.
Brothers Michael, Andrew and William Pape, all students at Patterson Mill Middle-High School, talked about how they want to go back to school.
Andrew and William, who are in the ninth and 11th grade respectively, are three-sport athletes for the Huskies who have not been able to participate in any sports so far this year.
“It’s really hard,” Andrew said of virtual learning. “Learning in school is a lot easier, and you get to interact more, you’re being more social.”
William said it does not matter to him, whether schools offer in-person classes on a hybrid or full-time basis. He wants to go back, to have “some one-on-one conversations with my teacher and interactions with my classmates.”
“I just think it’s more social and better for everyone to be in school, rather than being online,” Michael, a sixth-grader, said.
Some people, both at the protest and in public comment calls during the board meeting, brought up how Carroll County’s school board recently voted to have students go back for in-person classes two days a week.
A number of local officials in Carroll, including the school superintendent and health officer, advised against going back to a hybrid model, however, a fact Bulson brought up during his presentation to the Harford school board.
“I believe they’re going to be in a very challenging situation in that school district as a result of going against all of that guidance,” he said.
Following the guidance
Bulson stressed that HCPS must follow the state’s COVID-19 Guidance for Maryland Schools, a document issued Aug. 27 that underwent minor revisions Nov. 13. That guidance maintains that schools must adhere to social distancing measures to keep 6 feet between students and staff who do not live in the same household.
It is also recommended, in the guidance, that schools remain closed or offer programs on a limited basis if the rate of positive cases is greater than 5% and the rate of new cases is higher than 15 per 100,000 people in a county.
Bulson also reiterated a line from the guidance, that “all Maryland public and nonpublic schools must follow the guidance contained in this document regarding COVID-19 mitigation actions.”
“While we’ve seen some spikes [in Harford County cases] over the last few weeks, we can hope that we’re going to start seeing that downturn soon, but it really hasn’t happened in a convincing way yet,” he said.
Harford County’s positivity rate is 8.3% and its seven-day moving average case rate is 40.55 per 100,000, according to the latest data reported Tuesday morning by the Maryland Department of Health. The case rate Tuesday was as high as its been since Thanksgiving.
“We will continue to follow the community transmission metrics,” Bulson added. “That is what’s in the state guidance.”
The superintendent said he expects vaccination clinics for HCPS staff, which will be planned in conjunction with the local health department, to start in February.
The state is currently vaccinating people in priority group 1A, including first responders, healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Those in the next group, 1B, include people who work in “education and continuity of government,” as well as adults 75 and older and those affiliated with assisted living and “other congregate settings,” according to the state’s covidLINK website.
The exact date that vaccine clinics will start for school employees depends on when clinics for those in the first group — who receive two shots four weeks apart — are finished and when they can be scheduled amid the many other people in the 1B priority group, Bulson noted.
“Within 1B, there are a lot of doses that need to be administered,” he said.
Bulson hopes to “have everyone interested in receiving the vaccine vaccinated through their second dose in March.”
“Our planning around how that will affect our in-person learning is a big part of the work that needs to be going on now,” he said.
Bulson stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine “is not necessarily the magic bullet that is going to end this pandemic for us right now,” based on what he has learned from state health officials.
He noted that no vaccines have been approved for anyone younger than 16, and those who get the vaccine are protected “from getting particularly ill, but the science is not clear that those people won’t still be in a position to transmit” the virus.
“All those things will be coming into play with regard to how we have to consider things like social distancing,” he said. “We expect mask wearing, and the hand washing and the cleaning and sanitizing, to be a regular part of our work for quite some time.”
Bulson said he does expect to hear about potential changes to the state’s guidance, at least in draft form, either this week or next week. He said “that will give greater clarity as the department of health begins rolling out more guidance” with any potential changes to policies such as social distancing and how that could affect bringing students back to school.
Board members expressed their support for Bulson and his staff and stressed the need to follow state guidance. Member Dr. Roy Phillips recommended that Bulson give updates on the school system’s response to COVID-19 to the board on a regular basis.
Latest Harford County
“Moving forward, I think the onus is on us now to keep the community well informed in terms of where we plan on going,” he said of the school board.