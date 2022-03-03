Harford Family House and Welcome One Emergency Shelter to hold third ‘Off the Streets’ sleep-out at Ripken Stadium

The purpose of this event is not to pretend to be homeless but for participants to say, “we will not lie comfortably in our beds while our neighbors sleep on the streets,” said Liz Tutino, executive director of Welcome One Emergency Shelter. “We are excited to be partnering with Harford Family House to bring awareness to the critical issue of homelessness in our community. By working together, we hope to emphasize the difference we can make by working together toward our common goal of ending homelessness in Harford County.”