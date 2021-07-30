Harford’s National Night Out planned for Aug. 3

For anyone who thought an event with a moon bounce, sand pit and food stalls could use more police K-9 demonstrations, the Harford County law enforcement has you covered.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies will host the annual National Night Out on Aug. 3 at the equestrian center on 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air.
Running from 5-8 p.m., the event will feature nearly 50 exhibits, demonstrations and stalls to visit, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office Cristie Hopkins said. Visitors will also have the opportunity to check out police, fire and EMS vehicles.
The goal of the event is to build community partnerships between police and members of the community. It is part of a national program that was first introduced in 1984, according to the organization’s website. From the first round of national night out, the program has sprawled to include 16,000 communities participating across every state.
Harford’s sheriff’s office has participated in the event since the late 1990s, Hopkins said.
Last year, in the grip of COVID, the event was postponed until October, Hopkins said. The sheriff’s office will follow all state and local guidelines as they relate to COVID this year, she said.
The event usually draws around 500 people, Hopkins said, and the office is encouraged by the organizations participating.
“The event’s mission and concepts are unchanged, but we are excited to have more organizations participating demonstrating the importance of strong community partnerships with law enforcement,” she said.