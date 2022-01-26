New Harford County fleet maintenance facility to be ready by end of February

A new fleet maintenance facility is expected to open in Bel Air by the end of February, according to Harford County spokesperson Cindy Mumby. The facility will be used by the county and the Harford County Public Schools.
The facility will be used to maintain and repair 1,150 county vehicles and pieces of equipment (including bulldozers, snowplows, etc.) and 500 vehicles and pieces of equipment belonging to the public schools. About 20 units can be serviced in a day, and between 100 and 125 in a week, Mumby said.
The 75,000-square-foot facility was built by Plano-Coudon Construction. Although construction is complete, infrastructure such as internet connections, phones and computers are still being installed, Mumby said.
A memorandum of understanding between the county and the Harford County Board of Education was signed in June outlining their joint use of the facility.
The new facility is less than a mile away from the existing fleet maintenance facility, which will become the second of the county’s four highway maintenance district shops.
“Only the fleet maintenance operation will move to the new facility,” Mumby said.
The county bought the land for the project from T&M Mulch in December 2017 for $2.479 million; construction cost $17.465 million. The total project cost of just under $20 million was the county’s estimated cost just for construction, Mumby said.
The project was undertaken after the county commissioned a facilities master plan in 2015 from Jacobs, an engineering consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia. The report identified ways the county could make best use of its properties and recommended ways to do so.
The report listed the existing county vehicle maintenance facility and the school system’s fleet maintenance facility among the top 10 projects in need of the county’s attention because they were in “very poor physical condition, not functionally adequate to meet their mission requirements, and present risks to personnel.” The report suggested that a new joint facility “would better leverage capital and operating investments.”