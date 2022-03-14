NAACP, residents urge Harford County Public Schools to rename two schools named after slave owners

The Board of Education of Harford County will consider renaming William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School and John Archer School at its board meeting Monday.
“Environments for student learning, extracurricular activities and other school-sponsored activities shall be designed by the school system as to be equitable, fair, safe, diverse and inclusive,” Superintendent Sean Bulson said in a report supporting the changes that will be presented to the board.
“The superintendent and HCPS staff believe that maintaining the name of a slave owner as part of a school name is inconsistent with the educational mission of HCPS,” the report says.
According to Bulson’s report, a petition containing more than 1,500 signatures was forwarded to the board in June 2020, asking the superintendent to rename William Paca Elementary. Since then, speakers at board meetings have supported the removal of Paca’s name from the school in Abingdon.
After hearing a student speak on the issue, Vicki Jones, president of the Harford County branch of the NAACP, met with the student and they asked that Paca Elementary be renamed during a board meeting last summer, Jones said.
“Harford County was the last county in the state to integrate public schools,” Jones said. “The demographics of this county have changed significantly and will continue to diversify.”
William Paca was born in Abingdon in 1740. A signer of the Declaration of Independence, he was a federal judge, served in the Maryland legislature and became governor of the state. He also owned more than 100 slaves.
William Paca Elementary School was built in 1964 as a second building on the Philadelphia Road campus of Old Post Elementary School, which was built in 1956.
Towson University removed his name from a student housing building last year, which set off an alarm for Harford’s NAACP chapter, Jones said.
Recently, NAACP leaders met with the school board to discuss name changes for both William Paca Elementary School and John Archer School, Jones said.
A Harford County physician, Archer was born near Churchville in 1741. He served in the Revolutionary War, held various government positions and served in Congress. He, too, was a slave owner.
John Archer School in Bel Air opened in 1971.
“I think it is time and imperative that we continue to move in a direction that instills pride and a sense of belonging in all [county] residents,” Jones said. “Instead of celebrating and memorializing white men who enslaved people who look like almost 60% of the students, let’s create a narrative that values and celebrates a more positive imagery for the students and the community.”
The NAACP hopes the school naming issue will help shine a light on the “ingrained racism” in American society, Jones said. “Although our heroes have flaws, we can’t accept people who wanted to own human beings,” she added.
“I hope that by raising awareness and demanding change, we shine a light on how ingrained racism is embedded in communities across the country, including ours,” Jones said. “We need to honestly look at the people we consider heroes. Not to say we do not accept flaws, we do not accept traitors. You cannot own human beings.”
The NAACP expects the name changes to take longer than a year, according to Jones.