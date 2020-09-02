Owner of Horizon movie theaters in Aberdeen, Fallston excited to reopen Friday

The movies returned to Aberdeen in March for the first time in nearly two decades. The Wienholt family, who previously operated the Beards Hill movie theater until it closed in 1998, opened Horizon Cinemas in the Aberdeen Marketplace shopping center on March 6.
Just 10 days later, the new theater abruptly closed — along with all other movie theaters and most businesses in the state — under Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the silver screen again returns in Aberdeen and elsewhere, with Hogan’s announcement that Maryland has moved into Stage Three of its recovery plan, allowing theaters and other live entertainment to return at 50% capacity.
The announcement couldn’t have come soon enough for Bob Wienholt, one of the owners of the Horizon Cinemas in Aberdeen and four other theaters in Harford, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties of the same name.
The Aberdeen and Fallston movies will reopen Friday, he said, as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has already indicated the county would be reopening to the fullest extent allowed under the governor’s newest orders.
“Theaters are already booked, we’re ready to go [Friday] in Fallston and Aberdeen,” Wienholt said. “We’ll have all the latest releases – Tenant, Unhinged, the new Bill and Ted movie – and maybe a couple things that aren’t the most recent.”
He’s not sure when the Beltway Plaza theater in Overlea or the Marley Station or Sun Valley cinemas in Glen Burnie will reopen. Leaders in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties said they would evaluate current health data and discuss with public health officials there before making any decisions.
“Even if we get the OK tomorrow, we can’t gear up that quick,” he said.
Messages to Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres, which operate theaters in Abingdon and Churchville, respectively, were not immediately returned and it is unclear if they’ll be ready to reopen on Friday.
Wienholt some of the newer amenities at his Harford County theaters make it easier to meet physical distancing requirements. For example, the rows of recliners are already 7 feet apart, Wienholt said. Touchless doors have been installed on the theaters and the toilets, sinks and soap dispensers in the restrooms are touchless.
Because all seats are reserved, the system will automatically block off adjacent seats once a ticket is purchased, allowing for proper social distancing, Wineholt said.
Employees already were cleaning theaters and seats in between shows, and showtimes will be staggered so that there are no crowds congregating in the lobbies. Stickers have been placed on floors directing movie goers where to go and plexiglass barriers were installed at the ticket booths and concession stands to safely separate customers and employees.
Masks will be required throughout the theater, except when seated.
Wineholt is confident watching a movie at Horizon will be as safe or safer than many activities people have been taking part in during the pandemic.
“If you’ve been going to church, or Walmart, or the grocery store, I’m telling you, it’ll be safer to come watch a movie in this theater,” he said. “The only place safer is your own home.”
That, however, is a concern for Wienholt. Over the past six months, “people have gotten used to doing other things and I’m not sure movies are on top of their list,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”
He’s also concerned that summertime, when kids are home from school and studios typically release their biggest blockbusters, has come and gone.
“September and October are traditionally the worst time for movie theaters,” he said. “We lost the whole summer, which is best time of year.”
They may get a boost, however, by a number of anticipated blockbusters whose release dates were pushed to the fall. “Wonder Woman 1984” (Oct. 2), Marvel’s “Black Widow” (Nov. 6), the new James Bond flick “No Time to Die” (Nov. 20) and Pixar’s “Soul” (Nov. 20) were all originally scheduled to open in late spring and early summer.
Long-term, Wienholt anticipates the movie theater business will continue to evolve and survive the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ll still probably have some of the new safety features forever,” he said, “but the business has been around 120 years. It’s survived two World Wars, television, cable, video and now streaming and we’re still here and thriving. We’ve had the ability to adjust to any situation.
“As long as you give the amenities people demand, we are always going to be here. We’ll adjust and I think we’re going to be here a lot longer. People just have to get out.”
Fallston drive-in’s future
It is unclear whether the Horizon Cinemas in Fallston will continue to offer drive-in movies as they have for the past few months of the pandemic.
Wienholt and company had set up a large screen in the parking lot of the Fallston Village Center, off Routes 1 and 152, in mid-July as a way to drive business when indoor movie theaters were still unable to open. Patrons could still use the concession stand and restrooms inside the Horizon theater in the shopping center, but could watch the movies outdoors from their vehicle.
With indoor theaters allowed to reopen and the weather likely to turn cooler with the arrival of fall, Wienholt said he’s not sure how long he’ll keep the outdoor movies going.
“A lot of customers have been saying they hope the drive-in stays up, I really don’t know for sure yet,” he said.
A showing of “Sonic the Hedgehog” Wednesday night was the last drive-in showing that has been scheduled.
“We’re not planning to open drive in rest of week then we will decide what we want to do,” Wienholt said. “If we do open the drive-in, it’ll probably be day-by-day, maybe weekends but not weekdays, for people who still might be apprehensive about coming inside.”