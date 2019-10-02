North Harford Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Erin Wyatt earned the “Oscars of Teaching” on Wednesday morning when she was presented with the Milken Educator Award.
The award, the only one presented in Maryland this year, comes with a $25,000 prize Wyatt can spend as she pleases.
“I have three kids, and Girls Club [at school],” Wyatt said. “It will go back to my children or some youth.”
Wyatt was presented the award at an assembly in the auditorium — including her 11-year-old daughter, Gisele, who’s in sixth grade — under the guise of the school being recognized for its one-to-one student technology program, State School Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said.
The Milken Family Foundation finds its recipients, who meet very specific criteria — teachers can’t apply for the award and aren’t nominated for it, Dr. Jane Foley, Milken Educator Awards senior vice president, said.
“[Wyatt] has very innovative practices and she inspires young people to go into STEM,” Foley said.
She’s also a leader in her profession as the science department chair at the school, an unsung hero and a role model.
“This is not a lifetime achievement award. She has decades in front of her to be in this profession,” Foley said. “People are drawn to people such as this. She’s a role model especially to young women who want to go into science.”
Wyatt was still shaking as she called her husband to share her news.
“I am so blessed to be able to teach so many students and be part of their learning,” Wyatt said.
She planned to be a doctor and got a bachelor’s degree in biology. She had an internship at Yale, then did research, but there was no interaction and Wyatt didn’t feel like she was giving back.
Her mother, Jonise Stallings, a counselor at Fallston High School, encouraged her to teach.
“And I’ve been here every since. It’s my 12th year — I love it,” Wyatt said.