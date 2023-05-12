Harford Chamber of Commerce hosting ‘Pinwheels for Patriots’ and 46th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee works with Aberdeen Proving Ground and the local defense community on military support initiatives. The committee organizes several events throughout the year, such as the “Pinwheels for Patriots” fundraiser and its annual Military Appreciation Luncheon.

Natalie Prixley, the chamber’s director of strategic partnerships, said the chamber is proud to celebrate the military community, not just in May, during Military Appreciation Month, but all year round.

Advertisement

“We have a huge military community in Harford County,” Prixley said. “And it’s really awesome that we get to be the home for APG, and we want to be a part of, not only to give back to that community as we can, but to help educate the civilian population that might not know what goes on at APG.”

Advertisement

Members of the Harford community can honor a veteran or active-duty member of the military by purchasing a pinwheel through the chamber’s “Pinwheels for Patriots” fundraiser in time for Memorial Day. A portion of the proceeds will benefit veterans at nearby Perry Point VA Medical Center.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Pinwheels are $20 each and come with a recognition name tag. Local businesses are also encouraged to purchase 25 pinwheels for $500 and receive recognition at this year’s Military Appreciation Luncheon held by the chamber. They are available for purchase through the chamber’s website: harfordchamber.org.

Pinwheels can be picked up from the Harford Chamber of Commerce, 108 S. Bond Street in Bel Air, May 15 through May 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s Military Appreciation Luncheon will be held May 18 from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Top of the Bay at Aberdeen Proving Ground. The business community will gather with the APG community to recognize the service of men and women in the military.

Prixley said the luncheon is a way of bringing the business and military communities together.

“It’s a great opportunity to just come together, enjoy a meal together and learn what efforts APG is currently working on,” Prixley said.

Cheryl Rawes, executive director of the Veterans Benefits Administration, will be the keynote speaker at the 46th annual luncheon.