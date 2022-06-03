Harford County author’s new military thriller due out next month

The latest book in Harford County author Dani Pettrey’s “Coastal Guardians” series is hitting shelves next month.

The third installment in the series, “The Deadly Shallows,” follows Coast Guard Investigative Service Agent Noah Rowley as he teams up with Coast Guard Medic Brooke Kesler to track down the man responsible for the mass shooting on his base in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Pettrey said the events in the book were inspired by the 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a base where her husband had been stationed.

“That, unfortunately, has been a tragedy that [has happened] in our country for the last two decades,” Pettrey said. “It hit home pretty hard with him when that happened.”

The series is inspired by the military thrillers she and her husband both enjoy reading, and their frequent vacations in North Carolina.

Pettrey, who lives in Joppa, said she draws on Harford County in her writing. An appreciation of the military community that comes from living near Aberdeen Proving Ground and Washington, D.C., the lifestyle of a waterfront area, and the friendliness of the community all are elements that appear in her work.

“I think Wilmington, it’s a small enough town that you get a lot of that friendly flavor that you get in Harford County as well,” she said.

In addition to “The Deadly Shallows,” Pettrey is working on two upcoming projects: She’s writing a novella that is a sequel to the “Coastal Guardians” series, due out in May 2023, and the first of at least four books in a new series, “Jeopardy Falls,” that follows a family of private investigators.