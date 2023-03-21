Memory Café provides support for early stage dementia and Alzheimer’s patients

For Tom Dunkes and his wife, Dawn, one of the last things they expected was his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

In an instant, the Bel Air resident became one of more than 100,000 people diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s in Maryland. It was hard for them to adjust to the news.

In an effort to learn more about the disease, the Dunkes’ began to attend the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter’s Memory Café and support group. For about four months, the support group has helped them find some peace with the diagnosis.

“I didn’t want to come, to be honest, but they are very supportive when you hear what people are going through and the different stages that they’re at compared to us,” Dawn Dunkes said. “You swear you’re not going to talk, you’re going to sit there and not say anything, but when you hear other people, you start talking and understanding more.

“There are things that I go through that I feel I should not be upset about but then I hear other people and I realize it’s normal.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Memory Café is an initiative aimed at providing support for individuals with dementia.

In 2020, there were 110,000 individuals with Alzheimer’s in Maryland age 65 or older, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. It is estimated the number will increase by 18.2% in 2025.

The first Memory Café was eight years ago, at a time where there were not many early stage programs, Yolanda Wright, program manager of the Greater Maryland Chapter, said.

“It was very new in Harford County,” she said. ”We didn’t have any early-stage offerings at that time. We didn’t have an early-stage memory café or support groups. So we were starting from scratch.”

The association started with the café meeting every second Tuesday, a social engagement without focusing on the difficulties of the disease. Conversations are light-hearted and encouraging. A facilitator provides a handout with information about dementia or healthy daily routines.

“It can be anything where a person is comfortable with the conversation,” Wright said. “[For] people who are beginning to get diagnosed or maybe they are beginning to recognize a problem, this is a comfortable place for them.”

After the first Memory Café, the association started a support group that meets on every fourth Monday.

“Our early stage support group is for the person with dementia as well as their care partner,” Wright said. “They are together for the first few minutes before we separate them into two groups with facilitators, and then we bring them back together towards the end.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 11.5 million provide unpaid care, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2022, there were more than 247,000 unpaid caregivers in Maryland.

The Memory Café is free for Harford County residents who have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia and a care partner, courtesy of local businesses that underwrite the program, Renee Johnson, marketing and communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter, said. Participants must register in advance to attend.

More than 20 people attended this month’s luncheon on March 14 at Miller’s Ale House, the Memory Cafe’s home for the past three years. Ten were couples including care partners.

The term “care partner” is preferred for early stage individuals as opposed to ”caregiver,” Wright said.

“Early stage folks are still very capable and very independent in a lot of ways,” she said. “They may need some guidance doing things, so that’s when whomever may be overseeing them becomes their care partner.”

Kathy Seidel of Abingdon, 63, and her husband, Mark, 70, have attended the café for more than a year since Mark’s diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s in 2018.

“The whole thing has really helped a lot,” Kathy said. “It allows us to know that we are not alone. There are people there for us if we need to talk to somebody and there are other people who understand.”

Lizzie Shram, a waitress at Miller’s Ale House, has worked closely with the café in the last three years, and has built a friendship with the regulars attending the event. The Seidel’s unexpected diagnosis hits close to home for Shram.

“I think it really helps them to gather together and engage with other people who understand,” Shram said. “I had a grandmother that had Alzheimer’s. She passed away really fast from it. I always ask them questions to spark things in their mind. Being more interactive helps them feel awake and alive.”