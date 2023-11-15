Harford Memorial Hospital closing set for Feb. 6, the same day a medical center in Aberdeen and pavilion in Bel Air open

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Feb. 6 has been set as the date for Harford Memorial Hospital’s closing, UM Upper Chesapeake Health CEO Elizabeth Wise announced during a presentation at the Harford County Council meeting Tuesday night.

In its place, a medical center in Aberdeen will open the same day, as will a pavilion at the UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air that will have the same 72-bed capacity that Harford Memorial had.

UMUCH has been preparing for years for the eventual closure of the hospital in Havre de Grace. Earlier this year, representatives said the hospital would be closed by spring 2024, but this is the first time an official date has been given.

Harford Memorial is one of only two hospitals in Harford County, and it serves residents in the northern part of the county as well as residents from neighboring areas of Cecil County just over the Susquehanna River.

The hospital is also the designated treatment center for victims of sexual abuse and is the county’s primary stroke center.

With Harford Memorial’s closure, UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center will become the only full-service hospital in the county.

