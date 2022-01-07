Plans are proceeding for The Shops at Harford in Bel Air, with a grocery store anchor

Plans are underway for The Shops at Harford, a shopping center that will be built on the site of the vacant Sears building next to Harford Mall, according to Jeff Garrison, principal of SJC Ventures, the firm that owns and is developing the property.
A demolition permit has not yet been issued by the Town of Bel Air, according to Patti Parker, the community and public relations manager for the town. A permit will be issued “once utilities are disconnected appropriately to ensure a safe demo of the building,” Parker said.
SJC estimates it will receive a permit in time to begin demolition by February.
“The Town of Bel Air is very excited about the project and the movement that’s happening with the project,” Parker said. “We understand that projects of this scope tend to take a little bit of time, and we’re patiently working with the organization to make sure that they can see their vision through.”
The final product will be a 59,609-square-foot shopping center, anchored by a grocery store that SJC would not identify. Garrison said there will be between five and eight tenants; three leases have been signed. Two are for fast-casual restaurants and one is for a spa.
Demolition will be followed by about six months of site work, which will include improving the water lines and installing gas meters, Garrison said. Construction of the buildings will begin after that.
Garrison estimated that the shopping center will likely open sometime between June and September 2023.
“We would not be there without the strong support of this community,” Garrison said.
SJC Ventures bought the property from CBL Properties, owner of the Harford Mall, in October, 2021, after nine months of negotiations.
“We’re obviously very excited to see the activity starting on the site, and we’re thrilled with the development overall,” said Stacey Keating, CBL’s vice president of corporate communications. “The mall itself is well located, has excellent infrastructure, and the surrounding area has wonderful demographics. And we really think that this project could be a catalyst for future redevelopment of the entire campus.”
Garrison said the company is investing $20 million in the project’s construction. He also concurred with Keating’s sentiments on how this project could spur further development.
“I think that all these investments will lead to a revitalization of the whole mall,” Garrison said. “I think it’s something that everybody’s going to be proud of and will go a long way to be a good community steward.”
The firm is bringing a similar mixed-use center, Beacon Square, to Annapolis. It purchased the land in December, and the center is projected to open in 2023, according to the company’s website.
SJC has built similar shopping centers. Anchors at these projects have included Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans and The Fresh Market.