Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway awards over $25K in grants for tourism projects

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway (LSHG) has announced its mini-grant funding for six heritage tourism projects in Harford County.
The mini-grant funding comes from a $25,000 Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Block Grant for Fiscal Year 2022.
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway will create, implement and manage the grant program. Each grantee will match (or exceed) the amount of funding provided by the mini-grant, with cash or in-kind services.
“This year we received a record-breaking 13 applications,” Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, said. “While we could not fund all the projects, as the requested amount was more than double the amount available, these growing numbers show that our partners are finding value in this mini-grant program.,”
In a news release, LSHG announced that there are six projects will receive a total of $25,568 in funding to plan and implement a variety of tourism-related activities including historical, cultural and agricultural.
Mini-grants were provided for the following projects:
100-year Celebration of the Life and Legacy of the Late Dr. George T. Stansbury, M.D., Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, Inc., $5,000;
What Was He Really Up To? Col. John Rodgers and the American Revolution, Town of Perryville, $5,000;
Havre de Grace Heritage Corridor Sculpture Trail Program, Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc., $5,000;
Concept Renderings of Harmer’s Town Art Center, which includes Grawl Alley, Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., $5,000;
Building a Nature-Tourism Destination, City of Havre de Grace, Department of Economic Development, $4,968;
Havre de Grace Ice Festival Museum Display, Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc., $600.
“We are excited about the projects being funded and look forward to seeing the outcomes that will promote the local economy, create jobs and build stronger communities,” Carty said.
The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit whose mission is to encourage regional economic development through heritage tourism by supporting public recreation efforts, particularly trail development, public water access, historic preservation, cultural celebration and conservation efforts. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.