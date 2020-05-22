Harford County libraries to offer drive-through and pick-up service starting June 8

Harford County Public Library plans to begin drive-through window service along with front door pickup service on June 8.
Library customers will be able to request materials online or by phone and pick them up by appointment at the drive through or front door at the library of their choice. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a news release.
The Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood and Jarrettsville libraries have drive-through windows, said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.
The modified services are being provided in accordance with the governor’s directives for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. All Harford County Public Library buildings will remain closed to the public.
“Allowing our customers to have access to materials in our libraries is priority one,” Hastler said in a prepared statement. "However, we need to make sure everyone is kept safe, from our customers picking up materials and our library staff members. Social distancing will continue.
"I look forward to the day when we can welcome our customers back into our buildings. We are not there yet, and the library buildings will remain closed to our customers.”
The due date for materials currently out has been extended to Sept. 1. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.
Library customers are encouraged to visit HCPLonline.org for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more materials for all ages.