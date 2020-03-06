Have questions about coronavirus? The Harford County library is compiling online resources to help get the facts

The Harford County Public Library has compiled a listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the coronavirus, after the first three cases were confirmed in Maryland Thursday.
Information about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php. The website includes sources such as the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of State, Maryland Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, Harford County Public Schools, Harford County Health Department and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
“Harford County Public Library is a 24/7 information source for our community, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a prepared statement.
“We have gathered links in one place on our website so our customers can easily find the most up-to-date information available about COVID-19. The links are to national, state and local agencies, and they will be updated as new information becomes available.”
State health officials on Thursday night confirmed Maryland’s first three cases of the novel coronavirus, the respiratory disease that has sickened at least 100,000 across the globe and killed more than 3,000.
All three cases were in Montgomery County. There have been no confirmed cases elsewhere in the state, including Harford County.