Harford County Public Library board seeking trustee and student rep candidates

The Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees is seeking candidates for a trustee appointment to the board and a student liaison representative serving as a non-voting member of the board.

Applications for both appointments, as well as additional information, can be found online at hcplonline.org/board. Deadline to submit an application and a resume or student essay is March 31.

The trustee will serve a five-year term beginning July 1, with eligibility for reappointment to another five-year term. The student liaison representative will serve for one year beginning July 1 during their senior year of high school. Both must be residents of Harford County.

The Harford County Public Library consists of nine voting trustees and the student representative. The duties of the trustees are established by state and county law and include: establish and operate the library to provide free services; set library policy; adopt reasonable rules, regulations and bylaws for the use of the library and the conduct of its business; advise in the preparation of, and approve, the library budget; and more. Trustee candidates must show an interest in libraries, and bring demonstrated leadership and expertise to its membership.

The board will select and interview candidates for the student liaison representative. The student will gain leadership experience serving on a governing board, provide input into library services for all groups — especially for teens — and participate in board discussions and activities.

Also, the student liaison representative must have parental/guardian permission to serve; meet the eligibility requirements for participation in extracurricular activities of the county schools or their private school; and currently be in their junior year of high school.

The Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m., from July through June, except for August and December.