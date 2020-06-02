xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Last day of school for Harford County students will be June 16

The Aegis
Jun 02, 2020 9:09 AM

The last day of class for kindergarten through 11th-grade students in Harford County Public Schools will be June 16, a Tuesday. Pre-kindergarten students’ last day will be Friday, June 12.

HCPS received approval from Maryland State Department of Education of a five-day waiver request from the required 180 days of instruction, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Graduating seniors had their last day of classes May 22. In-person, individual graduation celebrations will take place next week, June 8 through 12, at students’ schools. Digital graduation ceremonies will be released Monday, June 8, on the HCPS YouTube channel.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement