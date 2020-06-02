Last day of school for Harford County students will be June 16

The last day of class for kindergarten through 11th-grade students in Harford County Public Schools will be June 16, a Tuesday. Pre-kindergarten students’ last day will be Friday, June 12.
HCPS received approval from Maryland State Department of Education of a five-day waiver request from the required 180 days of instruction, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduating seniors had their last day of classes May 22. In-person, individual graduation celebrations will take place next week, June 8 through 12, at students’ schools. Digital graduation ceremonies will be released Monday, June 8, on the HCPS YouTube channel.