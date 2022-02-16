Harford Land Trust moves to new Bel Air office

The Harford Land Trust held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new downtown Bel Air office Jan. 28. The land preservation nonprofit moved to the West Pennsylvania Avenue space in late 2021 after outgrowing its former Hickory Avenue office.
“We’ve come a long way from our first office in a barn near Churchville,” incoming Harford Land Trust President H. Turney McKnight said in a newsrelease. “As we enter our fourth decade of preserving land in Harford County, this larger, more visible office space is befitting of the critical role that Harford Land Trust has come to play in the protection of land in our county.”
County leaders, including County Executive Barry Glassman and his chief advisor, Billy Boniface, county council members Tony Giangiordano and Chad Shrodes, and State Del. Mike Griffith, attended the celebration.
“Harford County is proud to be home to one of the premier land trusts in the state, and we are excited to see them grow,” Glassman said, according to the news release. “Harford Land Trust has been a great partner to my administration, and I look forward to their continued success in protecting our most valuable lands.”
The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, which granted funds to the trust for furniture for itsnew office, was also at the ceremony.
The new office space features art from several local artists, such as photographers Edwin Remsberg and Frank Marsden, and painters Michael Gaudreau and John Sauers.