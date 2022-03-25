Harford K9 retires after nine years of service

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced its K9 Bosco retired last week.

Bosco joined the sheriff’s office as the K9 partner of Senior Deputy Daniel Vasques in June 2013 and was trained as a dual-purpose patrol services and explosive detection canine.

During his career, Bosco assisted with numerous arrests, located firearms connected to crimes and helped neighboring jurisdiction, according to the sheriff’s office. When Dep. Vasquez and Bosco located a firearm that was used to shoot at an officer with an allied agency, it was the proudest moment for both of them, Vasquez said.

“He may be retiring from patrolling Harford County streets and keeping Harford County safe from bad guys,” Vasquez said. “Those functions just move to patrolling the couch and protecting his humans from those evil squirrels.”