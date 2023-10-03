Harford County Job Fair returns for 35th year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tara Ouedraogo said she’s been a stay-at-home mom since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that her child just started preschool, she’s looking for a job.

“It’s time for me to get out of the house,” Ouedraogo, of Edgewood, said.

Ouedraogo was one of 265 job seekers at the 35th Harford County Job Fair, hosted by Susquehanna Workforce Network, at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena on Thursday.

While Ouedraogo used to work in healthcare, she said she’s open to different things.

“I’m just looking to see what else is out there,” she said.

The career fair hosted dozens of employers in a variety of fields from Harford County and nearby areas.

Stacey Brown, a business services representative for the Susquehanna Workforce Network, said the employers and job seekers alike were pleased with the career fair turnout.

“We’ve spent a lot of time outreaching to the businesses to get them here to help the job seekers in the area,” Brown said.

The county unemployment rate as of August, according to Brown, was 1.7%.

Brown said that 62 of the 68 registered employers were present for the event.

One of the employers in attendance was Citizens Care Center, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Havre de Grace. The business was hiring for about five openings to join their 180-employee operation.

Citizens Care Center had attended the job fair in the past, but this was its first year back in a while.

“With everything being shut down for so long,” said admissions director Nancy Bennett, “it’s nice to get back out in the community.”

The Y in Central Maryland was also at the fair, hiring for positions such as enrichment specialists, lifeguards and fitness instructors. The Y is a nonprofit organization focusing on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Rachel Walsh, of The Y, said she enjoys events like the career fair.

“It gives an opportunity to share our mission and what we’re doing,” Walsh said, “and hopefully that speaks to people and they want to join the organization.”

Her colleague, Juana Oluwole, a recruiter for The Y, concurred.

“It’s better to just have that face instead of just being on the phone,” Oluwole said, “just to actually speaking to somebody and just learning more about the area.”

Beth Zeman said this event was her first career fair she’s attended.

“It’s just been a little bit difficult to find a career,” Zeman, who lives in Havre de Grace, said. “I’ve been really just trying to expand my horizon and see what all’s out there.”

Zeman said everyone at the fair was open and friendly and noted the difficulties of applying to jobs online.

“I can see it all right here,” she said.