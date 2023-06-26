Advertisement
The Aegis
Harford County

Independence Day celebrations around Harford County

Sunday, July 2

Havre de Grace

  • Parade: 2 p.m., rain or shine (unless severe weather). The parade will begin on Warren Street, turn right onto N. Union Street and proceed on S. Union Street to Tydings Memorial Park.
  • Concert: “Under the Covers” and “Doc Marten and the Flannels,” 5:30 p.m. at Hutchins Park, 100 Congress Ave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, 450 Pennington Ave., or on Eventbrite. Tickets at the gate: $20. Food/beer/wine will be available for sale.
  • Free concert: Maryland Military Band, 7:30 p.m. at Concord Point Park, 352 Commerce St. Food trucks onsite. Bring your own blankets or chairs.
  • Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and are best viewed from either Concord Point or Hutchins parks. Fireworks will be launched off a barge in the Susquehanna River.

For more information: hdgjuly4th.com, facebook.com/hdgindependenceday or 443-502-0346.

Monday, July 3

Aberdeen

“Red, White & Boom,” Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 6-10 p.m. Family fun day with lawn games, live music and add-on activities such as rock climbing, axe throwing, face painting and an inflatable kids zone. Tickets start at $12, add-on activities are extra. Fireworks show included. (No baseball game that day.)

Info/tickets: tinyurl.com/2023RWB or call the Ticketing Department at 410-297-9292.

Tuesday, July 4

Bel Air

  • Ceremonial flag raisings: 6:45 a.m. featuring Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 30; American Legion Post #39 and Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial American Legion Post #55; Robert Hudson, bugler; and Mary Polenz, soprano; Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe Street. 8 a.m., Rockfield Park, 501 E. Churchville Road. 8:45 a.m., Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Avenue. 10:45 a.m., Bel Air Elementary School, 100 E. Lee Street.
  • Pancake breakfast: 7-11:30 a.m., Bel Air High School. Cost: ages 8 and up, $10; ages 3-7, $5; ages 2 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased by 11 a.m.
  • Horseshoe pitching: 8:30 a.m., Rockfield Park. Free.
  • Family Fun at Shamrock Park: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Features lawn games and awards for the whole family. Free.
  • Bicycle Rodeo: 11 a.m., Bel Air Elementary School, organized by the Bel Air Police Department. Trophies will be given for Best Decorated Bike; awards for ages 5 and under, ages 6-8, ages 9-10 and ages 11-13. Free.
  • Parade: 6 p.m. One of the largest Independence Day parades in the state, the parade features floats, bands, marching units, car clubs, beauty queens and more in a route stretching over a mile from Idlewild and S. Main streets to E. Gordon and N. Main streets in downtown Bel Air. If inclement weather, the parade will be cancelled.
  • Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Rockfield Park.

Info: belairjuly4.org, facebook.com/BelAirJuly4, 410-879-4245.

