Independence Day celebrations around Harford County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sunday, July 2

Havre de Grace

Parade: 2 p.m., rain or shine (unless severe weather). The parade will begin on Warren Street, turn right onto N. Union Street and proceed on S. Union Street to Tydings Memorial Park.

Concert: “Under the Covers” and “Doc Marten and the Flannels,” 5:30 p.m. at Hutchins Park, 100 Congress Ave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, 450 Pennington Ave., or on Eventbrite. Tickets at the gate: $20. Food/beer/wine will be available for sale.

Free concert: Maryland Military Band, 7:30 p.m. at Concord Point Park, 352 Commerce St. Food trucks onsite. Bring your own blankets or chairs.

Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and are best viewed from either Concord Point or Hutchins parks. Fireworks will be launched off a barge in the Susquehanna River.

For more information: hdgjuly4th.com, facebook.com/hdgindependenceday or 443-502-0346.

Advertisement

Monday, July 3

Aberdeen

“Red, White & Boom,” Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 6-10 p.m. Family fun day with lawn games, live music and add-on activities such as rock climbing, axe throwing, face painting and an inflatable kids zone. Tickets start at $12, add-on activities are extra. Fireworks show included. (No baseball game that day.)

Advertisement

Info/tickets: tinyurl.com/2023RWB or call the Ticketing Department at 410-297-9292.

Tuesday, July 4

Bel Air

Ceremonial flag raisings: 6:45 a.m. featuring Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 30; American Legion Post #39 and Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial American Legion Post #55; Robert Hudson, bugler; and Mary Polenz, soprano; Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe Street. 8 a.m., Rockfield Park, 501 E. Churchville Road. 8:45 a.m., Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Avenue. 10:45 a.m., Bel Air Elementary School, 100 E. Lee Street.

Pancake breakfast: 7-11:30 a.m., Bel Air High School. Cost: ages 8 and up, $10; ages 3-7, $5; ages 2 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased by 11 a.m.

Horseshoe pitching: 8:30 a.m., Rockfield Park. Free.

Family Fun at Shamrock Park: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Features lawn games and awards for the whole family. Free.

Bicycle Rodeo: 11 a.m., Bel Air Elementary School, organized by the Bel Air Police Department. Trophies will be given for Best Decorated Bike; awards for ages 5 and under, ages 6-8, ages 9-10 and ages 11-13. Free.

Parade: 6 p.m. One of the largest Independence Day parades in the state, the parade features floats, bands, marching units, car clubs, beauty queens and more in a route stretching over a mile from Idlewild and S. Main streets to E. Gordon and N. Main streets in downtown Bel Air. If inclement weather, the parade will be cancelled.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Rockfield Park.

Info: belairjuly4.org, facebook.com/BelAirJuly4, 410-879-4245.