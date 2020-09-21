Harford’s in-person learning plan calls for special education, K-2 students to return once a week starting mid-October

If local health metrics allow, Harford County Public Schools staff will return to schools Oct. 12 and small groups of certain students could return to buildings as soon as Oct. 19, according to latest plans for a return to in-person learning.
The plans will be discussed at tonight’s Board of Education meeting, which will be held via teleconference. Public comment on the plan or any other agenda item is due by noon by going to the link www.hcps.org/contactus.
A one-day per week hybrid learning plan for kindergarten through second-grade students would begin Oct. 19.
Students in grades 3-5 and Pre-K would return for a one-day per week hybrid on Nov. 4 if health metrics hold steady, and middle and high school students would begin a one-day hybrid Nov. 16.
By Dec. 7, having all students in buildings twice a week for in-person learning “is possible," according to the plan.
Students in the STRIVE and Life Skills special education programs, those at the John Archer School, some English language learners and some students in the career and technology education programs would also be allowed to return to in-person learning starting Oct. 19.
All of the key dates are contingent on Harford County’s COVID-19 positivity rate remaining below 5% and the new case rate remaining between 5 and 15 per 100,000 residents. The school system will also consider quarantine incidence rate at school sites, and the trajectory of all metrics, according to the draft of the plan.
“If we the weekly averages of both [positivity and new case] rates remain steady or decrease for four weeks, we will move into the next less restrictive step,” the plan states. “Additional metrics such as trend lines, incidents requiring quarantines [and] spikes at the state level may affect decisions to move to the next phase.”
If the positivity rates increases by 1.5% or the new case rate jumps by 2 per 100,000 residents, the school system will reconsider moving to less restrictive steps, and collaborate with the Harford County Health Department, the plan states.
As of Sept. 19, the positivity rate for Harford County was 2.63% according to state data, and the seven-day new case rate was 7.49%. Both are below the state averages.
Last Monday, HCPS unveiled its first take on the a return to in-person learning plan, which outlined the metrics that would be used for students to start coming back to the classroom, but did not include details on which students would be returning first or key dates.
Harford County Public Schools was among eight districts in the state that had not submitted a plan to the state outlining a return of students to the classroom during the 2020 calendar year in late August, when Gov. Larry Hogan strongly encouraged schools to begin the process of reopening.
Harford staff had initially proposed a hybrid model of in-person and virtual instruction, but quickly changed plans for all-online instruction with some students attending Learning Support Centers in school buildings after receiving feedback on the original plan.
The present Continuity of Learning Plan calls for an all-virtual first semester, which HCPS moved forward with when school began Sept. 8.
Schools are currently at the beginning of step two in their three-step plan for returning to classrooms, according to the draft plan. Step two indicates moderate transmission and supports limited in-person activities. Currently, all learning is done virtually, and learning centers support an 8:2 student to staff ratio.