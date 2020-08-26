Harford Health Department offering immunization clinic for school-aged children

While Harford County Public Schools’ students will be learning virtually through the half of the school year, schools will still be requiring children to be vaccinated, particularly those who are attending learning centers.
The Harford County Health Department will be offering the chickenpox (varicella) and the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for kindergartners and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) and meningitis vaccines for seventh-graders, although all children in need of a vaccine are welcome.
“Vaccinations are a very important strategy to maintain children’s health and well-being,” Lynda Boegner, acting director of the Clinical Health Bureau, said in a prepared release. “Without up to date vaccinations, children can become ill from such preventable diseases as measles, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), as well as other illnesses.
“Many children have missed important vaccinations due to concerns about COVID-19, as well as, medical providers’ offices having limited availability. Children need to be vaccinated before they are potentially exposed. Now is the perfect time to protect your children by getting them vaccinated,” she said.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the month of September at the Health Department’s Edgewood office, located at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Those who have medical assistance, are uninsured or underinsured will receive vaccines at no-cost. If the child has insurance, the insurance company will be billed, according to the Health Department.
Due to COVID-19, everyone entering the building must wear a mask and only one person may accompany the child. No groups are allowed. People who are sick should stay home.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 410-612-1774.