Humane Society of Harford County’s new Hometown Heroes and Pets for Patriots programs help military personnel adopt pets

The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving adoption fees for all active, reserve or veteran military personnel, and public safety members in the community.

“We feel like it’s the least we can do for all the brave men and women in the county,” said Humane Society of Harford County’s Marketing & Development Manager Erin Long. “Pets provided emotional support, and we want to make it affordable for them.”

Advertisement

The Hometown Heroes program waives pet adoption fees for all active or veteran military personnel, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, or EMTs with a current valid ID or other proof of employment. Animals adopted by Hometown Heroes must be 1 year old or older.

Michelle Jojola-Smith, 44, of Havre De Grace, served in Marine Corps security guard detachments in the Dominican Republic and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 1997 to 2002. She adopted a 1-year-old cat through the program.

Advertisement

“There’s no fee, so that helps out a lot,” said Smith. “The service at the Humane Society was absolutely great. They single-handedly walked me and my children through the doors. We met all the cats, picked the one we wanted and took it home that day. It took maybe an hour. Gizmo was what we wanted and we got him. He’s been a joy.”

"Gizmo" lays in the lap of Layla Smith. Layla's mother, Marine Corps veteran Michelle Jojola-Smith, received the cat through the Humane Society of Harford County. The animal shelter provides comfort to area veterans through two programs that pair vets with pets: Hometown Heroes and Pets for Patriots. (Courtesy)

Military personnel at any stage of their careers are also eligible to apply for the Pets for Patriots program.

The Humane Society of Harford County Inc. and Pets for Patriots, Inc. joined forces to give active, disabled and retired military service members and their families the gift of a pet’s unconditional love, while providing dogs and cats with a second chance at life. Service men and women interested in the program must first apply through Pets for Patriots and provide proof of their military service. Approval typically takes one or two business days, after which the military member can visit the Humane Society for assistance in choosing a new pet friend, according to a news release. The program offers a 20% adoption discount.

Eligible adoptions must meet one of the following criteria:

Dogs or cats 2 years old and older

Dogs 40 pounds or larger, regardless of age

Special needs dogs and cats

“Our goal is to help our adoption partners re-home harder-to-place pets that still have years of love and life to give,” Beth Zimmerman, founder and executive director of Pets for Patriots, said in a news release. “Companion pets are known to provide real physical and emotional benefits to their guardians, including those suffering from post-combat stress, depression, isolation or physical disability. We’re delighted to work with The Humane Society of Harford County to give these at-risk pets a second chance at life and, in so doing, to enhance the lives of veterans living in the community.”

For more information on how to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Harford County, visit harfordshelter.org/animals/military-discounts.