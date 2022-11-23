Advertisement
Humane Society of Harford County to raise funds on Giving Tuesday for dental services for shelter pets

The Humane Society of Harford County is holding a 24-hour fundraiser on Giving Tuesday, “Tackle the Tartar,” for dental services for the shelter pets.

“Here at the shelter, we see many cases of dental disease, a painful condition that occurs when bacteria, plaque and tartar build up on the teeth and get trapped beneath the gum line,” the organization said in a news release. “The bacteria can be absorbed into the bloodstream and wreak havoc on other major organs throughout the body.”

The shelter’s goal is to raise $36,000 for dental equipment including a dental table and machine with all the tools of the trade, a dental x-ray machine to spot red flags below the gum line and a high-powered light to polish teeth.

To make an online donation, visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/HumaneSocietyofHarfordCoun/TackleTheTartar.html.

Checks can also be mailed to Humane Society of Harford County, Attn: Tackle the Tartar, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, Maryland 21047.

