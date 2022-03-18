Humane Society of Harford County at capacity with dogs ready for adoption

The Humane Society of Harford County is at capacity with dogs, and they’re ready to be adopted.

Since Sunday, 20 new dogs have come to the Humane Society. All 65 kennels are occupied, so there are no available kennels for new arrivals, according to a statement from the shelter.

To help homeless pets find their new homes, adoption fees have been dropped to $16 from their normal range of $35-250.

“If you’ve been considering adoption, now is the time,” said Executive Director Jen Swanson in a news release.

The Harford Humane Society is at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston. Visit HarfordShelter.org/animals/dogs to plan a visit to see dogs available for adoption. The shelter is open weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 12 to 5 p.m.

Interested adopters can fill out an adoption application online to get pre-approved or complete the application in person. The shelter suggests that as part of the adoption process, families should be prepared to bring their resident dog(s) for a meet-and-greet if they are considering adopting another dog.

Regular adoption procedures still apply, according to the news release. Adopted animals are provided with distemper vaccination, canine kennel cough vaccination, a rabies vaccination (if age appropriate), de-wormer, flea and tick preventative, spaying or neutering, a microchip, a free sample bag of Hill’s Science Diet dry food, and a general exam.

The shelter is also inviting partner shelters and rescue organizations to visit and take animals into their programs. “And of course, we welcome donations as well to help us care for the influx of animals,” Swanson said.