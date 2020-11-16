Humane Society of Harford County closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Humane Society of Harford County announced Monday it has closed until further notice, after a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.
“[O]ut of an abundance of caution after a staff member tested positive for COVID, we have asked staff that came in close contact with this person to quarantine until receiving a negative COVID test,” Erin Long, the marketing coordinator for the Humane Society, wrote in an email. “A healthy skeleton staff is taking care of the animals.”
Anyone with an animal-related emergency or anyone who has lost or found a pet should contact Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505, or if it is after hours, contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-838-6600.