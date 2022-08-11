‘Clear The Shelters Week’ begins Saturday at Humane Society of Harford County

The Humane Society of Harford County has designated Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 27 as “Clear The Shelters Week” and will waive adoption fees on all pets with hopes that every animal in the facility will find a loving, lifetime home.

The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. Homeless dogs, cats, small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs, exotics such as birds and reptiles, and even barnyard friends are eagerly preparing to put their best paw forward to meet the adopter of their dreams.

Advertisement

“Almost 3,000 animals enter our shelter every year,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director. “In the first half of this year, we’ve taken in 115 more dogs than the same period last year and have come close several times to running out of kennel space. ‘Clear The Shelters’ could not come at a better time and we are excited to welcome folks back to the adoption center.”

Animals adopted from the Humane Society of Harford County are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Pet adoptions also include vaccinations, testing for communicable diseases, de-wormer, flea and tick preventative, a microchip, a free sample bag of Hill’s Science Diet food and a general exam.

Advertisement

“Every adopter will receive a bag of goodies including coupons, freebies and information to help ease the pet’s transition from shelter to home,” Citrullo said.

Interested adopters can view the animals’ photos and profiles and complete an adoption application in advance at www.harfordshelter.org/animals. Although adoption fees are waived, regular adoption procedures will apply.

“Our team is very excited to welcome visitors to the shelter, introduce them to our animals, and help them take home their next new family member,” said Citrullo.

During the weeklong event, online donations can be made through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org; or donate directly to the Humane Society of Harford County at www.harfordshelter.org.

This is the eighth year the Harford shelter has participated in “Clear The Shelters,” a national pet adoption campaign that was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 700,000 pets nationwide finding new homes.