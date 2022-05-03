Three Harford County house fires leave one firefighter injured and $875K in damage

Fires at three Harford County homes in two days left one firefighter with minor injuries and caused an estimated $875,000 in total damage late last week, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Fire crews were called to the first fire around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a three-story townhouse in the 1900 block of Brookside Drive in Edgewood. It took 60 firefighters from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company an hour to get the two-alarm fire under control, which fire officials said started on the exterior of the home. Three additional townhomes were damaged, with an estimated total loss of $700,000.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials were called to the scene by a neighbor, the state fire marshal said.

Late Friday, a firefighter was injured while fighting a fire in Joppa.

The Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 600 block of Shore Drive in Joppatowne shortly before 10 p.m., where an unspecified electrical event caused a fire inside a two-story townhouse, according to the state fire marshal.

It took 30 firefighters 15 minutes to contain the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor, the state fire marshal said. One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, the state fire marshal said.

The third fire occurred after 4 p.m. Saturday in a two-story, single-family home in the 2000 block of Nodleigh Terrace in Jarrettsville. The fire was discovered by the homeowner in a closet and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to the state fire marshal.

It took 30 firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the state fire marshal said.

All three fires are under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.