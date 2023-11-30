Santa Claus is coming to three Harford County locations this weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Society member Bob Dill of Perry Hall operates the controls on the train layout by the Mason Dixon Large Scale Railroad Society on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The society's 32nd annual model train display is setup in the Boulevard at Box Hill (near Wegmans) with regular hours on Fridays 5pm-9pm, Saturdays 12pm-9pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm, and special hours the week after Christmas. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

The arrival of Santa always marks the start of the Christmas season, and this weekend, Santa will be coming to town to kick off the celebrations in Havre de Grace, Aberdeen and Bel Air.

Havre a Holly Jolly Parade

On Friday, Havre de Grace kicks off the holiday season with its Holly Jolly Parade and Tree Lighting from 6:30-8 p.m. The parade starts at Union Avenue at St. John Street and continues onto Washington Street before ending at Congress Avenue.

Advertisement

After the parade, Santa Claus will help Mayor William Martin light the tree on stage at Rochambeau Plaza, and Santa Land opens so children can share their Christmas wishes in person.

Aberdeen Christmas Street

Aberdeen is planning a daylong celebration on Saturday to herald the arrival of Santa and the holiday season. This year’s theme is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Advertisement

The town’s annual Christmas Street celebration begins Saturday morning with Breakfast with Santa from 7-11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 110 W. Bel Air Ave. Food will be available for dine-in or carryout, and tickets will be sold at the door.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Other festivities leading up to the parade include a craft fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Aberdeen Fire Department, 22 N. Rogers Street; music performances at the Aberdeen Museum, 18 Howard Street, from 1:30-2 p.m.; and street entertainment in front of Grace United Methodist Church at W. Bel Air Ave. and N. Parke Street from 2 p.m. until the start of the parade at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin at Law Street and travel to W. Bel Air Ave. to Howard Street. The parade will end at Festival Park, where Santa will assist with a tree-lighting ceremony. The festivities will continue in Festival Park with street vendors, music, games, food trucks, hot cocoa and cookies, a balloon artist, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The night concludes with a holiday concert featuring Celtic, maritime, and American traditional singer Charlie Zahm at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave.

Bel Air’s Christmas Celebration and Winter Wonderland

On Sunday, the town will hold its 33rd annual Christmas Celebration. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and will wind its way down Main Street to Lee Street as Santa and Mrs. Claus make their arrival. The celebration will then move to Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave., for a bonfire with hot chocolate, holiday music and food vendors at 4:15 p.m., and a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

The holiday spirit already has lit up the town with its Winter Wonderland lights along Main Street, which will be on display through Jan. 6. Enjoy the glow of thousands of warm lights in downtown Bel Air, including the Armory gardens and City Hall from 5-11 p.m. nightly. On Saturdays through Dec. 16, enjoy carolers, carriage rides and more.

Don’t miss

The Mason Dixon Railroad Society’s 32nd annual model train garden in Abingdon, 5-9 p.m. on Fridays, 12-9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. The display will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but open Dec. 26-29.

The display is in the Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center, 3491 Merchants Blvd., Space No. 106, near Wegmans and ATI Physical Therapy. Admission is free.